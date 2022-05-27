ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former GM Has Bold Suggestion for Raiders’ Next Move With Kaepernick

By Jelani Scott
 4 days ago

Las Vegas brought the former 49ers QB in for a workout on Wednesday.

Despite bringing Colin Kaepernick in for a much-publicized workout on Wednesday, there has been little traction surrounding the Raiders possibly signing the veteran quarterback to a deal.

In the eyes of former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, however, Las Vegas may be making a mistake by not striking while the iron is hot. Tannenbaum, a former NFL exec who served in multiple roles over 24 seasons, explained his stance by offering a bold suggestion during a Friday appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I would’ve signed him, not just worked him out, I would’ve signed him,” he declared. “It tells me that they have concerns about Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham as a backup and, by signing him now, it gives them about six weeks to get to know the playbook, get back into the NFL routine so when they hit training camp, he’s ready to go.”

Tannenbaum also likened the situation to one he experienced as the director of player contracts with the Jets in 1998. New York signed Vinny Testaverde, then a 12-year vet, to an unheralded deal only for the journeyman QB to produce one of his best seasons while leading the Jets to an AFC championship appearance.

While Kaepernick, who’s spent six years away from the game, isn’t expected to be an instant game-changer should he return, every backup QB in the NFL must stay prepared in the event the starter is injured. As things stand, the depth chart behind Derek Carr entering camp will include Mullens, Stidham, and rookie Chase Garbers.

Kaepernick’s session with Las Vegas marked his latest move toward an NFL return after being ostracized following the 2016 season for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The Raiders are the first team to host the 34-year-old for a visit since he began his training sessions earlier this year.

Victor Shubert
3d ago

This guy played us black folks just like the rest who uses our situations and profit off of it. The corporations got to him, he took the money then shut up. Just another coward. Antonio Brown called him out and another NFL player did too and they were not lying.

B VILLE
3d ago

They should give cap every players jockstrap and tell him to wash them that's all he is worth. And he can do it while he is kneeling.

jerry j
4d ago

did anybody notice the word former I wonder why he's former I guess he's not as smart as everybody thinks he is

