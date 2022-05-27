ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde Shooter's Quest For Guns Examined in 'Digital Media Footprint'

By Xander Landen
 4 days ago
Suspected shooter Salvador Ramos allegedly discussed buying a gun on Instagram and asked his sister to help him acquire a firearm, a Texas official...

Law & Crime

After 19 Kids Died in Massacre, Uvalde Police Chief Wrote Press Release Saying His Officers ‘Responded Within Minutes’ and Thankfully Didn’t Die Themselves

The chief of the Uvalde, Texas, Police Department on Thursday issued a press release which expressed thanks that his “officers did not sustain any life threatening injuries” during the massacre killings of 19 students and two adults at an elementary school this week. Chief Daniel Rodriguez’s statement noted...
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
CBS Boston

Melrose man finds his own way to support Uvalde, Texas, Community

MELROSE – From his dining room table, Mike Carraggi is working to unite one community to help another, thousands of miles away. The 33-year-old father of two said this past week's events from Uvalde, Texas, left him with no choice but to step up. "When you see something like this happen, you just think: How can I help?" Carraggi is raising money to help cover the cost of some meals for the staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. It is where most of the victims of Tuesday's school shooting are being treated. His goal is to raise $2,500 for the hospital and local organizations on...
