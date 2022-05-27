ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Off-Duty Officer Went Into School During Uvalde Shooting to Find Daughter

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jacob Albarado armed himself with a shotgun that his barber had given him before he rushed to Robb Elementary School to find his 8-year-old...

www.newsweek.com

CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people, say friends

The teenage gunman in the Texas school shooting was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people in the years leading up to the deadly attack, friends and family said.Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being shot dead by police.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – recently as well as in the past. Ramos bought the weapons he used in the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s family appeals for cash donations via GoFundMe: ‘We’ve been hit by all sides’

The family of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar sought help for her mother Celia “Sally” Gonzales, who was “shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson”.Ms Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is expected to go through several more.Last week, Ramos shot his grandmother after...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Maybe I could've stopped it:' German girl, 15, reveals the chilling text messages Texas gunman sent her warning he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before opening fire killing 21

A teenage girl from Germany says twisted Texas gunman Salvador Ramos warned her he was going to shoot up an elementary school 15 minutes before he opened fire killing 19 students and two teachers. The 15-year-old, known only as Cece, and 18-year-old Ramos had been messaging over Instagram and FaceTime...
UVALDE, TX
