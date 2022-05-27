ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC baseball vs. Virginia Tech baseball: Live score updates from the 2022 ACC Tournament

By Adam Smith, Times-News
 4 days ago

Something has to give when North Carolina baseball meets Virginia Tech on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Charlotte, with the winner moving on to Saturday's semifinal round.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (35-19) have won 12 of their last 14 games, while the No. 1 seed Hokies (41-11) are 31-5 across their last 36 games and positioned to become one of the top overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

UNC hammered Clemson 9-2 on Tuesday night to open the tournament. Virginia Tech hit six home runs — Nick Biddison and Carson Jones belted two apiece — and clobbered Clemson 18-6 on Thursday night.

Regional Sports Networks (RSN) are carrying all tournament games during pool play. Saturday’s semifinals will be televised on ACC Network, with Sunday’s final broadcast on ESPN2. Additionally, all tournament games are airing on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371 and can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network.

