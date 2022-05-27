Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide sentenced
By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
4 days ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide after a 2020 stabbing injured one person has been sentenced. Court records show 43-year-old Tasheen Goggins has been sentenced...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar woman convicted of killing a man in a 2017 crash in Chippewa County is sentenced Tuesday. 23-year-old Miranda Miller was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 38-year-old man is charged in an alleged stabbing in Eau Claire on May 24. Samuel Thornton of Chippewa Falls was charged with 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and substantial battery with the intent to cause bodily harm, all with the use of a dangerous weapon, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A contractor is charged with theft in a business setting after Altoona Police say he cashed a $5,000 check for a roofing job he never started. 43-year-old Travis Farmer was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday with theft in a business setting, a felony, according to online court records.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is charged with two felony counts of child neglect after police say her three-year-old fell from an overhang on the roof of an apartment building on May 27. 25-year-old Celena Stone was charged with two counts of neglecting a child in...
One person is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man injured in Wood County, police said. Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive.
Town of Richfield, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old man is expected to be charged with first-degree reckless injury following a shooting that happened in the town of Richfield. Jason Schultz remains in the Wood County Jail. Authorities responded around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning to the Marshfield Medical Center and found...
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
An 18-year-old woman was grabbed by a man who followed her as she ran on a park trail in Brooklyn Park. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called to the trail near Oak Grove Park on Tuesday. The victim said she was running on the trail and was...
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a shooting in Wood County. According to the sheriff’s office, Marshfield Medical Center reported a male patient with a gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, May 30. An investigation led law enforcement officers to an address on...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One of two men charged in the 2020 shooting death of an Eau Claire man will serve 19 years in prison. Juan Olivarez of Chicago was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. He was also sentenced to five years of extended supervision. In December, he pleaded guilty to felony murder and aggravated battery in the march 2020 death of Edwin Garcia-Smith.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot while walking into a business late Sunday evening.
According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived, officers found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital.
Investigators say, according to preliminary information, the victim was walking into a business when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. The victim did not have any information about suspects.
Officers have talked with people in the area at the time of the shooting and identified possible locations of surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday night that left a 20-year-old man injured. Authorities said Saturday that it happened at 10:34 p.m. at Windsor Court Apartments when a man was stabbed in his mid-section. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital. "A suspect has been identified, and...
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester area businessman has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. An obituary posted by the Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson says 67-year-old Joel Bigelow died Friday after the Rochester man was injured in a crash near the town of Wasioja. Dodge County authorities have yet to release any information about the incident.
As a kid I always wondered what it would be like to run through Toys R Us all by myself...No one around, loading up the cart and taking whatever I want. I'm guessing that's what this Wisconsin man felt like...Just a little colder. WashPost. This fella had it all figured...
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -It started with a call about a house fire and ended with a drug bust for a Wood County man. Fire crews were called to the home in the Village of Port Edwards last Sunday. Some of the firefighters reported seeing signs of drug-related activity in the home, which led the Sheriff's office to obtain a search warrant. That turned up large amounts of cocaine, meth, and marijuana along with other drug-related items, which has landed 23-year-old Talon Keyser in jail on charges related to those drugs along with maintaining a drug trafficking place.
A 48-year-old Hinckley man is facing attempted murder charges following a shooting in Pine County on April 17. According to a criminal complaint, Pine County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a residence on Cedar Creek Road in Hinckley with the report that two people were shooting at each other. When...
MADISON (WKBT) – A La Crosse man will spend 92 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Joshua K. Breidel was sentenced Thursday on charges from a crime that happened August of 2021. According to the DOJ, Breidel was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when he pulled out a hand gun and shot at her. La Crosse police arrested him the following day. Breidel pleaded guilty to the charge on March 1 of this year.
TOWN OF LAKE - Two Minnesota campers were killed by a falling tree in Price County on Sunday. The sheriff’s office received a call at 5:43 PM that a tree had fallen and struck two people who were seated at a picnic table near their campsite in the Town of Lake.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person found in the Township of Sparta. Shortly after 12:30pm the Monroe County 911 Communication Center received a phone call from a canoer about a possible body that was located in the La Crosse River near the Hammer Rd. crossing.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.
The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside.
It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow.
(credit: CBS)
Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off.
The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited.
The minivan is still missing. It’s a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey that may have either of these Minnesota license plate numbers: XNB-858 or MWY-024.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
