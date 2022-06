A Miami woman with a habit of posing as different doctors to fill prescriptions for her insomnia has been arrested again, court records show. Helen Joanna Chirino, 41, surrendered at the Broward County Jail Thursday and was charged with obtaining prescription medication through fraud and using the identity of a person without their consent. She was released from jail Friday on a $4,000 bond, records show.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO