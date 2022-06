UVALDE, Texas (TND) — Gun control is once again a hotly debated topic in the U.S. following a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead. U.S. citizens have the legally protected right to arm themselves thanks to the Second Amendment, but the frequency and severity of mass shootings in America have some calling on the government to restrict that right.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO