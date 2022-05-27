Florida school district hires 'guardians' to prevent intruders from entering

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday to vote on a state budget deal, which now includes new penalties for marijuana possession. Under the proposal, people who possess more than four ounces of marijuana in public in Virginia could soon face a misdemeanor and have to pay a $500 fine. It’s all part of a compromise Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on as soon as this week.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO