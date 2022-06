May 31, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Tuesday – Scattered snow showers before 7 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 7 am and 8 am, then scattered rain showers after 8 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO