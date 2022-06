Live call-in discussion: In the wake of recent mass shootings, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Vermont students are pushing for change. This hour, we’ll hear from high school students from around Vermont about what changes they think would make them feel safer in their schools and communities. We'll also speak to a researcher who looks at how communities respond in the aftermath of mass shootings.

VERMONT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO