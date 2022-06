People have been reflecting recently how much they miss the old Great Lakes Shipping Company restaurant on KL Ave in Kalamazoo. Known by many for having the best French dip sandwiches and salads in the world, the closure of the restaurant was a sad day for many people who've called Kalamazoo their home for years. The Great Lakes Shipping Company was in Kalamazoo for 44 years until its closure 5 years ago in 2018, but it still lives in spirit.

