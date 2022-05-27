ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Multiple Republican speakers pull out of Houston NRA meeting after Uvalde shooting

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSpg6_0fslycNF00

Multiple Republican elected officials from Texas pulled out the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston after a shooting in Uvalde left 19 children and two adults dead.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was the latest to announce he would not attend the annual meeting.

“After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not speak at the NRA breakfast this morning,” he said in a statement.

“While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde,” he said.

Similarly, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he would not attend personally but would deliver a pre-recorded address , according to the Texas Tribune.

Senator John Cornyn announced on Tuesday immediately after the shooting that he would cancel his appearance in Houston because of a scheduling conflict.

“Prior to the tragedy today in Uvalde we had already informed the NRA he would not be able to speak due to a unexpected change in his schedule. He now has to be in D.C. for personal reasons on Friday.”

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN that he had instructed Mr Cornyn to begin negotiations with Senators Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on legislation to curb gun violence.

“I met with Senator Cornyn this morning. As you know he went home yesterday to see the family members and begin the fact finding of this awful massacre and I have encouraged him to talk with Sen. Murphy and Sen. Sinema and others who are interested in trying to get an outcome that is directly related to the problem. I am hopeful that we could come up with a bipartisan solution,” he said.

Representative Dan Crenshaw , who represents the Houston area, also announced he would not attend after he was initially scheduled to do so. Mr Crenshaw’s office told Fox News that the congressman would not make it back to Houston from his trip to Ukraine in time for the conference.

The exodus of Republicans means that so far, the only major Republicans to speak at the annual meeting are Senator Ted Cruz, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former president Donald Trump.

Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
