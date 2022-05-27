ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lawmakers clash over gun laws after Uvalde

 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gun laws are once again front and center in our nation’s capital.

Republicans are pushing back on Democrats’ calls for tighter gun legislation and are pointing to mental illness as the main issue behind these mass shootings.

The Rundown’s Andrew Birkle and ABC Political Director Rick Klein took a deeper dive into what each party wants to do.

In this segment, Birkle and Klein discuss possible compromise between Democrats and Republicans, Beto O’Rourke crashing Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference and more.

To see the full discussion, check out the video player above.

