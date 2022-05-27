AAPI Month: For Kim Feng, success means supporting other women in the process

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — After spending years as a jewelry vendor at different markets around New York City, Kimberly Feng was frustrated. There were little things that irked her– like the venues not having small necessities such as microwaves to heat up lunches– and then there were the bigger issues.

“They didn't have any support for women owned businesses,” Feng said.

So, Feng decided to start her own market in January 2021. At the time, the country was still very much in the midst of a pandemic which would deter some people from opening a new business. But for Feng, the timing felt right.

“We saw the opportunity,” Feng explained. “So many brands were reaching out to us, mostly women. They wanted to showcase their product or get their brands out there.”

The 29-year-old started The Little Market with a simple purpose: to collaborate with other women small business owners to share space, customers and costs. After showcasing her jewelry brand, KIKICHIC, elsewhere for so long, Feng felt she had a unique perspective that would serve The Little Market well.

“I'm a vendor. I’ve been there. I'm still a vendor but now I understand everything [vendors] need. I think that's the reason we do very well,” Feng said. “These other marketers, they're just the owners and vendors are just using their space. [The owners] are not selling their items. Or they don't know what the challenges are that we as vendors have.”

The Little Market quickly took off after Feng opened her Broome Street space, so much so that she was able to open a second one on Broadway in SoHo. Inside both locations, a handful of women set up shop to sell various items– from clothing to crafts– while paying Feng a modest monthly fee for rent. Vendors are able to stay as long as they feel a need. For some it's a month, for others it’s been six months or more.

“That's the good thing about The Little Market,” Feng explained. “People have no risks. They try and see how it works for them and if it works very well, they can stay longer. It’s very flexible.”

Caitlin Maestrini is one of the vendors whose business has flourished thanks to the opportunity of The Little Market. Maestrini started her Scandinavian design company, Teak, at the end of 2021. But there were so many hurdles to starting from scratch.

“How do you start a business with $0? I started looking into small business associations and things like that,” Maestrini said. “They don't want to give you any loans or grants until you've had two years of revenue. How do you do that? How do you get two years of revenue when you're just starting something?”

That’s when Maestrini found The Little Market. She put in an application and joined Feng’s long list of potential vendors, officially joining the space on March 1 with no plans to leave anytime soon.

“We help each other out,” Maestrini said of working alongside Feng and the other vendors. “If we see a new person, a lot of us will offer advice to them about how to display their items or maybe mistakes that they've seen in the past. We definitely help each other which is nice, and I've just made some good friendships along the way too.”

Born in Venezuela to Chinese parents, Feng moved to the United States a little over a decade ago. Growing up, Feng spent a lot of time in her parents’ businesses– restaurants or supermarkets–learning the ropes but also internalizing the value of working hard.

“My parents always had a business. We were poor so we always saw them working super hard every day in a country that's not even theirs,” Feng said.

After initially moving to Miami for college, Feng found her way to New York City after being offered a job as jewelry designer. Eventually, Feng realized she wanted to commit to her own small business full-time, but there were so many barriers to pursuing it, like funds or a strong network, obstacles Feng is now conscious of helping other women overcome.

In the back of The Little Market, Feng has a neatly decorated office space with couches and rugs that feel homey. If a vendor has to bring their child, Feng will offer the couch for a nap or to keep an eye out on the kid while mom works. She decorates the mirrors with inspirational quotes like “You’re amazing” and makes sure to have a refrigerator and microwave for lunches.

“Other people don't do that. They’re not flexible with [vendors]. There's no opportunities,” Feng explained. “But we don't mind. You have a baby? We’ll watch him. We try to help as much as we can.”

Other little details in the store make the space feel warm and welcoming. Feng’s knack for detail and eye for design create a venue that attracts passersby and brings them into the shop. It’s how Feng thinks the idea has been so popular and why she’s found success with The Little Market.

“We never pay for advertisements, it’s mostly word of mouth,” Feng said. “People see a cute store, take pictures, make little TikTok videos. They actually help us so much and then they also love the concept that we're supporting women.”

Feng’s uplifting of women is also deeply personal. Two of her sisters contribute to the stores, both helping manage and run it while one, Cindy Feng, is also a vendor.

“My sister is an artist, she draws prints and she also helps with everything,” Feng said.

Making their parents proud is what drives the sisters in their work but also their encouragement of other women.

“Seeing our parents working so hard literally every single day just to make their dreams come true, our dreams come true. What I'm doing with our business is offering a space where other brands or other women can make money to support their family too,” Feng said. "My motivation is my parents. Every day I literally wake up just to make them proud. I’m like “What can I do next to make my parents proud?”

Feng’s parents still live in Venezuela but did get to visit The Little Market in person recently. But even being so far away, they keep up with Feng and the recognition she receives for her work.

“My mom cried,” Feng said. “I think they’re very proud.”