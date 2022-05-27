ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAPITAL RUNDOWN: GOP governor candidates to remain off ballot

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week one of the craziest political stories in recent memory went down in Michigan.

Due to invalid petition signatures, half of the 10 Republican candidates for governor were thrown off the ballot.

ABC Political Director Rick Klein told the Rundown he had never seen anything like it.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2 on whether to reject the GOP candidates petition signatures, keeping the candidates off the ballot for the time being. That included two of the favorites in former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Businessman Perry Johnson.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick was there when the Board of State Canvassers held their votes, and breaks down the whole controversy in this week’s show.

Plus, we cover the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children dead and two adults.

For that and a lot more, watch the full show at the top of the video player.

