A Texas father has begun standing guard outside his daughter’s elementary school in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde. Ed Chelby said he asked the school superintendent in Killeen for permission to provide himself and other parents “relief” of fears that they could face a similar tragedy. He told KWTX on Thursday that his wife also works at the school, and he has 11 years experience in the US Army and security. “I said I would just be out there unarmed to let people know that I’m watching. Let the parents have a little bit of relief,” Mr Chelby...

KILLEEN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO