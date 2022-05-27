ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

'This case is different': Police say boy found in suitcase died of electrolyte imbalance

By Krista Johnson and Eleanor McCrary, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6DCy_0fslxIsc00

While his identity remains unknown, the boy found dead in a suitcase last month in Southern Indiana died due to an electrolyte imbalance, Indiana State Police announced Friday.

There were no signs of negligence or traumatic injuries, ISP Sgt. Carey Huls added at a press conference to announce the results of the autopsy, which was completed last week. But questions remain – Huls said investigators still have not been able to determine whether the child was dead or alive when he was placed in the suitcase, bearing a distinctive "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" design painted on its shell.

The child was clean and clothed, Huls said, but police will not disclose the description of the clothing he was wearing as it could lead to an influx in incorrect tips. And either way, Huls said, "somebody knows something."

"He didn't put himself in that suitcase. Somebody did," Huls said. "... We're hoping we'll get that call that somebody has firsthand knowledge," Huls said. "Somebody out there has firsthand knowledge on what happened in the situation, because he did not show up in the woods on Holder Road in Washington County by himself. Somebody has information, and we need that person to come forward."

Related: Body of unidentified boy found in Southern Indiana woods was inside a suitcase, police say

The electrolyte imbalance, Huls said, was "most likely caused by gastroenteritis, which in common laymans' terms would be vomiting and diarrhea. And that resulted in dehydration." Gastroenteritis can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites or medication, according to the Mayo Clinic . The toxicology report was negative.

The Washington County Coroner's Office, which performed the autopsy, did not immediately respond to a phone call Friday afternoon seeking the full autopsy results.

The child, who is Black and believed to be about 5 years old, was found April 16 in the 7000 block of East Holder Road, about 70 miles south of Indianapolis and 25 miles northwest of Louisville.

He was approximately 4 feet tall, with a slim build and a short haircut. Investigators have said they believe the boy's death occurred sometime within the week before he was found.

This boy has not matched any descriptions of kids on the national missing children's list, said Huls. He added the boy is not Codi Bigsby, a 4-year-old Virginia boy who went missing on Jan. 31.

Huls said local police have worked cases involving missing children before. Still, this is a unique situation.

"This case is different. I mean, this isn't a missing children's case where we have a child that we know exists," Huls said. "We have a child we know nothing about ... and nobody wants to come forward and say, 'I know this child, this is my child' or 'I know how this child got there.'"

Anyone with information about the case or the boy's identity is asked to call 1-888-437-6432.

The child will be buried next week after a funeral service that is being planned by the Washington County Sheriff's Department .

"This little boy wasn't respected in life and we, Washington County, want to make sure he's respected in death," Todd Murphy, the department's chaplain, said earlier this week.

The funeral service will be at Weathers Funeral Home in Salem at 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by his burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.

All expenses of the service have been covered, Murphy said.

"It's been incredible," he said. "He's been adopted by the county. We want to make sure he's properly cared for and properly laid to rest."

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'This case is different': Police say boy found in suitcase died of electrolyte imbalance

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with Dog

Indiana Grandmother Found Dead in Ditch with DogIndiana State Police. A woman in Indiana who had been reported missing was found dead in a ditch alongside her dog. A silver alert had been issued in the disappearance of Betty Stroup, but was canceled after she was found dead near a roadway.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Bloomington man killed in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County. According to officials, the man was headed westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when he went off the roadway. He then overcorrected causing his vehicle to cross the median and roll over. The vehicle […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Washington County, IN
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Washington County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
k105.com

Armed, potentially violent man wanted in Indiana spotted in Hardin Co.

An armed man wanted in Indiana for violating his probation on kidnapping and other charges has been spotted in Hardin County. The Radcliff Police Department said Daniel Ray Updegraff, 31, was last seen on Boone Trace in the heart of Radcliff, just west of Hwy 31-W. He was last seen Sunday morning at approximately 8:30, according to Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “It was terrible, I mean, it was like a nightmare. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Desiré Rhorer. It’s been one week since her 8-year-old son Kyson was reportedly attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The young boy needed hours of surgery and more than 300 stitches. Now he is doing his best to recover at home.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman arrested after injuring another woman

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested Thursday, May 26th after an employee at Transitions Rehab in Bedford reported a woman who was wanted on a warrant injured another resident at the facility. The battery was captured on a security video. An Indiana State Police trooper responded to the...
BEDFORD, IN
WLWT 5

Sheriff's office: Missing woman and her dog found dead in ditch in Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. — A missing woman and her dog were found dead over the weekend, according to the Howard County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Betty Stroup and her dog were both found dead in a ditch alongside Reed Road. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday. Stroup has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Electrolyte Imbalance#Suitcase#Crown Hill Cemetery#Indiana State Police#Isp Sgt
Wave 3

Man killed attempting to cross interstate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was struck while crossing an interstate ramp. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the northbound Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) ramp to I-65. LMPD Traffic Unit investigators believe the man was attempting to cross...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: Driver crashes after injecting heroin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a syringe was still in a driver’s hand after he crashed Monday night in Evansville. It happened after 9 p.m. at Highway 41 and Virginia Street. Officers say 38-year-old Caleb Meeler was found semi-conscious. Witnesses say he hit a guard rail and continued...
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed after two-vehicle crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Florida man died in a Memorial Day crash in Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, 64-year-old Robert J. Gladfelter of Orlando, Florida, was killed in the two-vehicle crash at Old State Road 252 and State Road 9. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

19-year-old Osgood man dies in fatal rural crash

RIPLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Early Sunday morning, Indiana State Police troopers say they investigated a single vehicle crash on a rural Ripley County roadway that resulted in the death of a nineteen-year-old Osgood, Indiana man. Investigators believe that around 1:00 Sunday morning, a black 2016 Dodge truck driven by Landon Turner, 19, was traveling […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man killed in 2-car crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A 64-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Shelby County on Monday. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Old State Road 252 and State Road 9, south of Shelbyville. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Robert J. Gladfelter,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment Fire

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Teen dies, others injured in ORV rollover in N. Indiana

ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) — An off-road vehicle driven by a teenager rolled over, killing a 14-year-old passenger and injuring others in northern Indiana, authorities said Monday. The rollover occurred Sunday night in LaPorte County. A 13-year-old lost control of the side-by-side vehicle during a turn, and five kids...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy