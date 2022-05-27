Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Chesterfield County, troopers say

South Carolina Highway Patrol

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Chesterfield County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 1997 Ford Sedan was traveling east on Highway 9 before it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian later died from their injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said no charges are expected to be filed in connection with this incident.

