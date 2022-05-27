ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault races to 6th, 9th in Conference Championships

By By MICHAEL PAPPAS
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIkOi_0fslwloq00

Thursday brought upon a challenging task for the Faribault track teams.

Traveling to Red Wing, the Falcons raced in the extremely competitive Big Nine Conference Championships.

“It is a very tough conference. A lot of people are running state qualifying times. It’s fantastic competition,” said coach Mark Bongers.

In the tough field, the boys placed sixth in the meet, while the girls raced to ninth.

The youthful Faribault girls team had another step in the right direction on the track, said Bongers.

“It was a fun day to watch the girls, one of the best meets they have had in a long time. There was a ton of PRs.”

Miller Munoz helped that total of record bests on the day.

Munoz galloped her way to a top five finish in the 100-meter hurdles at a personal best at a time 16.84 seconds for fourth.

The sophomore continued her strong day by racing to another personal record of 49.44 in the 300m hurdles. The effort placed her eighth.

Joining Munoz with a standout showing was another young athlete for the Falcons.

Hannah Petersen set her new personal best in the 400m. Petersen, an eighth grader, pushed her way to sixth place via a 1:03.40.

The positive day in the meet was no accident, Bongers said. Mixed the the formidable field, preparation also aided to the strong showing by the Falcons.

“Our coaches did a really good job of preparing. That with the competitive field got them to where they needed to be at.”

The meet also marks the continuation of a trend.

“Our point generation is almost over double of what we had in meets last year. We are improving drastically,” said Bongers.

Falcons place sixth

Into the conference meet for Faribault, the boys wanted to place in the upper half of the field. Grabbing sixth did just that.

“We were pleased with how we performed. We knew it was going to be a dog fight at the top between Mayo, Owatonna and those schools. We are pretty glad with sixth place,” said coach David Wieber.

The relays set the pace for the Falcons to reach their goals.

Coming in third place in the conference, the Faribault 4x100m of Owen Carlin, Cristian Escobar, JJ Schrot and Derek Sando blazed to a 44.72.

With Carlin and Schrot joined by Ian Ehlers and Muse Muhumed, the 4x200 also sped to a top five finish.

The quartet earned fourth via a time of 1:32.24.

“Those relays really came through for us,” said Wieber.

Muhumed’s day wasn’t done in the relay.

The junior took fourth in the 400m on his 52.54.

“He came on strong at the end of the season here and we have learned that he is pretty fast,” said Wieber.

Sections await

Next up for Faribault is the Section 1AA Championships.

Both sides of the team are looking forward to the chance to compete in the postseason meet.

“We are excited. We think we have several kids that are on the cusp of making state,” said Wieber.

The Falcons will travel to Lakeville South on June 2 for the preliminaries of the section meet as the championships will follow two days later.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

