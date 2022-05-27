Mayor Lightfoot says city has plans for safe, fun Memorial Day weekend for youngsters

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Ahead of this Memorial Day weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said there must be an all-city approach to making sure people young and old are able to enjoy the holiday safely.

Chicago Public Schools parent Joseph Williams—founder of Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club, helped kick off a 90-minute presentation and question period on public safety saying parents have a role to play: Know where your kids are. He understands the pressures, he said, but it's a responsibility.

"Believe me I understand that there are so many parents that work two and three jobs just to make end's meet, but even when we're doing that we have to make sure we're still being accountable for our children-that we're at least a simple text or call to know where they are."

Mayor Lightfoot said security will be tighter, but there will also be more activities for youth later into weekend evenings and people should not fear black and brown teens coming downtown.

"Our young people regardless of color, race, zip code are welcome anywhere in our city. What we need them to do is conduct themselves in an appropriate way."

Police Superintendent David Brown said the Department will keep downtown and the neighborhoods safe with—among other things—strong and strengthen investigations, growing trust, and change through reform.

Mayor Lightfoot said there are increased activities for youth, and you can find them on the "My Chi My Future" app.

Tamara Mahal, head of the Community Safety Coordination Center said they’re shifting their schedules too. They are working with community partners to have more activities during what was a gap on Saturday evenings.

