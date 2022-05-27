APD identifies pedestrian killed in NE Austin collision

The organization Best Buddies International was created to foster one-to-one friendships between people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities. Now more than 30 years later there are nearly 3,000 chapters around the world, positively impacting the lives of 800,000 people with and without IDD. Best Buddies founder, Anthony K. Shriver, and MOD Pizza co-founder, Ally Svenson, joined us to discuss how they are teaming up to help support their mission to end the social, physical, and economic isolation of people with idd through employment.

