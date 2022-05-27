ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD identifies pedestrian killed in NE Austin collision

By CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have identified the pedestrian who was killed after she was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Northeast Austin. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of the eastbound...

