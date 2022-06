CENTRALIA - Boone Health's Centralia clinic celebrated the addition of its new stand-alone lab draw clinic with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning. The lab will open to the public on Wednesday. It contains all new equipment and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lab will be open to all patients, and no appointment is necessary.

CENTRALIA, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO