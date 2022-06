CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people are injured after a boat capsized on Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. At about 6:17 p.m., 41-year-old driver Derrick Grigsby was traveling north near the 3.7 mile marker in the Grand Glaize Arm. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, he was going too fast for conditions. The vessel capsized, ejected Grigsby and his two 13-year-old passengers.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO