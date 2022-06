The weather was a bit nicer for the boys State track meet on Saturday and they took advantage of it. Mason Kooi of Lutheran became a champion in the high jump and the triple jump, Garrett Slack of Lincoln became a champion in the 800 meter run, and Jackson Kern of Auburn became a state champion in the 300 meter hurdles while other area athletes made the podium as well. Full results from the meet can be found here.

AUBURN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO