ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What gas prices mean for Memorial Day weekend

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2327gp_0fslw51h00

(WWLP) – Massachusetts gas prices still hover around the highest recorded average price, currently at $4.73, so what does this mean as we head into the holiday weekend?

Where to get COVID-19 tested Memorial Day weekend

Those prices at the pump can be tough to look at but for many, that’s not stopping them from enjoying the long weekend.

Almost 35 million Americans are expected to travel by car, that’s a 4.6% increase from last year but it’s still below what we saw before the pandemic.

Liam and his dad, Edward, live in South Deerfield and they are taking a trip to Lake Champlain.
While they said gas prices are high they still want to enjoy their time together because Liam is starting to look for colleges.

“I just ended school last Friday, so it’s just fun to be on break already, summer vacation and just getting to do stuff during the summer vacation,” Liam said. “The more time that we can spend together as a family or a father and son doing fun stuff. You know I’m all for that,” added Edward.

Air travel is expected to see a huge boost this holiday weekend compared to last year. That’s expected to be up by 25% however it’s still lower than in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Deerfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
WWLP

Two Take 5 lotto tickets worth nearly $20K each sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Be sure to check your lotto tickets. Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the Take 5 Evening drawing on Saturday, according to the New York Lottery. One ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 124 West Main Street Rt 12 in Waterville, NY on May 28. Another […]
WATERVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Summer Vacation#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy