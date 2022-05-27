ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested multiple times in matter of days

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuWvm_0fslvgN000

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties.

Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say that Welfel allegedly possessed a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.

It was learned that Welfel was wanted on warrants from both the City of Corning and the Village of Bath.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office charged Welfel with Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Corning woman dies in River Road motorcycle accident

Welfel was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and was released.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office made public the arrest of Welfel Friday afternoon as a Fugitive from Justice, a Class D Felony.

Police say that Welfel is currently incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail on separate charges. He was found to have an active warrant out of Bradford County Pennsylvania for alleged retail theft.

Welfel was arraigned in Elmira City Court where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail awaiting extradition by the Pennsylvania authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 6

Related
WETM 18 News

Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest […]
WETM 18 News

Candor woman arrested for Identity Theft

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) — A Candor woman has been arrested for allegedly using two victims’ personal information to spend thousands of dollars, according to New York State Police. Angela Kemp, 42, was arrested on May 25, 2022, after State Police started an investigation into an incident that occurred earlier this year. According to State Police, […]
CANDOR, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland pair arrested for drugs

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: May 23-30

During the week of Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29 the Owego Police Department had 117 service calls, 9 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 35 traffic tickets. Scott L. Franks of Owego was arrested following a probation check. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania#Fugitive#Extradition#Methamphetamine#Law Enforcement#Wetm#Petit Larceny#Justice#Elmira City Court
98.1 The Hawk

Weekend Southern Tier Shooting Threats Don’t Pan Out

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
whlm.com

Arrest Made in I-80 Incident

A Danville area man has been jailed on charges connected to the death of his partner. State police responded to a fight on westbound Interstate 80 early Sunday; they found the body of 35-year-old Julio Cesar Perez of Harrisburg lying in the road, having been struck by passing vehicles. Arrested was Andres Garcia Arce, also 35. Witnesses say the two men were fighting inside their vehicle, and that Perez fled before being struck. Arce is being held on aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges.
DANVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a warrant Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Dale R. Wagatha Jr., arraigning him in Ellicottville Town Court. He is due to appear in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Dundee man ticketed in Penn Yan

Police say a Dundee man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Joey Johnston, 59, of Dundee for operating while having a suspended registration. Johnston was observed operating a vehicle on Maiden Lane in Penn Yan while having a suspended...
PENN YAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County Investigating Shooting in Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
LANSING, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Pennsylvania woman arrested for grand larceny in Wayne County

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested in Wayne County on a warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jordan A. Prinzi, 22, of Pennsylvania on an arrest warrant issued by the Superior Court of Wayne County for grand larceny. The charges stem from a reported...
WBRE

Police investigation of ‘lurker’ resolved

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police would like to inform the public that the ‘lurker’ reported earlier has been identified, and the situation is resolved. Police say they spoke to the man and discovered he is a utility worker who had been doing his job at the time the “incident” took place. Police […]
PITTSTON, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Faces Leandra's Law Charge in Randolph

A Jamestown man is facing an impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-86 in the Town of Randolph on May 20th. Troopers say 32-year-old Jacob Carr exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Police add that two children were inside Carr's vehicle during the incident. He is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court in June on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs. The two children were turned over to a third party.
RANDOLPH, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy