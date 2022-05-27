Lisa M. Fensterman, 67, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born August 22, 1954 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Daniel and Linda (Hernandez) Garcia. She married James A. “Jim” Fensterman on...
Heaven gained our spitfire, sassy mom, grandma, aunt, and friend. Sally A. Guarino, 92, passed away 9:55 am, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence. Born on December 9, 1929 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Alfred and Louise (Smith) Moore. She was one of a kind. In...
Melba D. Greer, 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Sat. May 28, 2022 at her home while under hospice care. She was born Aug. 6, 1930 in Parma, MO to the late Carl & Maude (Jaynes) Minehart. On June 4, 1955 she and Jack D. Greer...
Bonnie J. Booten, 87, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at The Villas of Hollybrook, Bethalto. Born June 19, 1934 in Puxico, MO, she was the daughter of John Monroe and Opal (Fowler) Buttry. She married Quinton D. “Squeak” Booten Apr. 16, 1955. He passed away Dec. 25, 2018....
Duane Francis Mossman, 83, passed away at home in the early morning of Monday May 30th, 2022 following a yearlong battle with metastatic renal cancer. His loving wife of 58 years, Yvonne (Weigel) Mossman, was at his side. His daughter and grandchildren were also home with him. Duane also suffered with Parkinson’s disease for more than 10 years.
Jessie “Jessica” Irene Jaime, 95, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1927 in Granite City, Il to Bartolo and Pabla (Fernandez) Campos. Jessica married Felipe Jaime and he preceded her in death in 2002. The...
Donna L. Garcia, 72, of Wood River, Illinois passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She was born January 15, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruby (Bice) Pate. Donna will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Sonya and Ray Edwards of Ballwin, Missouri and Kimberly and Luke Lenhardt of Bethalto; three grandchildren, Ava Edwards, Makenna Lenhardt and Owen Edwards; bonus daughter, Taylor McDaniels; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Conna Pate of Jackson, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Linda Garcia of Cottage Hills; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Vivian Pate. In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation will take place and no service to be held. Memorials may be made to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
Shelia M. Ventimiglia, 71, died at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL with her daughter by her side. Born July 15, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Thomas Brennan Sr. and Agnes (Bayer) Brennan Phillips. Shelia was retired and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Born Nov. 6, 1981 in Alton, he was a son of Timothy Wayne and Susie (Fuget) Grant. James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his kids. Survivors include his children, James A. Grant, Jr., Tiffany Grant and Addyn Grant, all of Sorento; a brother, Timothy Wayne Grant, Jr. of Sorento; and his mother, Susie Grant of Cottage Hills.
Gerald Ray “Jerry” Birchler, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. He was born March 19, 1943 in Granite City, a son of the late Leonard and Rose E. (Joiner) Birchler. He retired from Granite City Steel after over 40 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed attending St. Cecilia Catholic Church and had been faithful and active throughout the years. He enjoyed woodworking, cutting grass and tending to his yard. He was always there to help others and was the best grandpa to his grandchildren. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Matthew House of Glen Carbon; a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Tammy Birchler Jr. of Wylie, Texas; five grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Madison, Samuel and Jackson; two great grandchildren, Avery and Lowen; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Barbara Birchler of Greenbrier, Arkansas; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Blum and a brother, Wayne Birchler.
Donna J. Buchanan 84 passed away, at 5:57 am, on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville, IL with her family by her side. Born January 25, 1938 in Walkerville, IL, she was the daughter of Lorenzo and Laura (Rabe) Ward. She has lived most of...
Sharon Louise Hooper, 75, died at 11:35 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. Born August 6, 1946 in Alton, she was the only child of Orville and Ethel Mae (Reeder) Scroggins. Sharon graduated from Alton High School and Monticello College in Godfrey. She worked for Shell Oil Company until she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas E. Hooper Jr. in 1966. They later divorced in 1989. Sharon was a homemaker for much of her life, taking care of her children, tending to the yard, cooking, cleaning and hosting pool parties. She ran a ceramic shop out of her home during her children’s younger years and later volunteered her time as a room mother at her children’s school, helping with ceramic crafts. She was also volunteer with Brownies and Cub Scouts. She later purchased My Mom’s Tavern in Alton. She was known for keeping the tavern open on holidays and serving food for her regular clientele, always with a cup of coffee in her hand. Surviving is a son, Thom E. Hooper III of Alton a daughter, Tawnya Hooper of Alton, and her son, Reid Murray of Alton. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MO Min Pin Rescue, Inc., in honor of her dog, Mac, www.mominpinrescue.org Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
The weather was warm and breezy but nearly perfect for the 155th Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Several thousand spectators were in attendance along the route through Upper Alton. The event honored five World War II veterans as parade marshals, and included marching bands, scout troops, candy, and plenty of jeeps and corvettes.
Two suspects fled back into Missouri after failing in their attempt to hijack a vehicle in Alton on Monday. The incident happened at about 12:45pm on East Broadway at the Broadway Connector when the suspects, 2 black males, wearing all dark clothing and had their faces partially concealed, exited a black Jeep that had been following the victim from Missouri across the Clark Bridge.
An 18-year-old man from O’Fallon, Illinois died in a single vehicle crash Sunday in Jersey County. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, crashed a motorcycle on Illinois Route 100 southbound at the Brussels Ferry. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the driver lost control...
Alton Main Street has announced the return of the Night Market to Downtown Alton. 2022 marks the 7th annual season of the market, which features vendors selling art and handmade items along with food and beverages. The Night Market will be held in-and-around the Jacoby Arts Center every Thursday night...
The 17th annual Sunset Service at the Alton National Cemetery will close out the Memorial Day weekend. The service will take place today 6:30pm at the cemetery off Pearl Street just north of Broadway. If you plan to attend, you’re encouraged to bring your own chair or a blanket, but some seating will be available.
Things look a lot different around the entrance points to World Wide Technology Raceway’s complex in Madison. A ton of work’s been put into solving any potential traffic problems relating to this coming weekend’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
One of the oldest parades of its kind comes back for another run on Monday. This year will be the 155th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade, which steps off from the Alton Middle School at 10am. The parade this year will be a return to normal following two years of pandemic precautions.
As Illinois drivers filling up at the pump prepare for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, some Springfield-area drivers were able to take a trip down memory lane with gas prices slashed nearly in half. Americans For Prosperity paid the difference for the two-hour event Thursday. AFP Illinois State Director Jason...
The summer will see a couple of big air conditioning projects get started at East Alton Wood River High School. Beginning June 1, crews will begin the installation of a pair of large units at the school – one to cool the gym, and the other for the courtyard area in the east building.
