Lisa M. Fensterman

Sharon Louise Hooper, 75, died at 11:35 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. Born August 6, 1946 in Alton, she was the only child of Orville and Ethel Mae (Reeder) Scroggins. Sharon graduated from Alton High School and Monticello College in Godfrey. She worked for Shell Oil Company until she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas E. Hooper Jr. in 1966. They later divorced in 1989. Sharon was a homemaker for much of her life, taking care of her children, tending to the yard, cooking, cleaning and hosting pool parties. She ran a ceramic shop out of her home during her children’s younger years and later volunteered her time as a room mother at her children’s school, helping with ceramic crafts. She was also volunteer with Brownies and Cub Scouts. She later purchased My Mom’s Tavern in Alton. She was known for keeping the tavern open on holidays and serving food for her regular clientele, always with a cup of coffee in her hand. Surviving is a son, Thom E. Hooper III of Alton a daughter, Tawnya Hooper of Alton, and her son, Reid Murray of Alton. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MO Min Pin Rescue, Inc., in honor of her dog, Mac, www.mominpinrescue.org Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO