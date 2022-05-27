LUNA Will Relaunch on May 27. But Should Anyone Buy It?

Don’t miss any events in the crypto industry with the top four news stories over the past weekend presented to you by U.Today. On Friday, May 27, the Twitter account of Travis Johnson's SHIB burn games announced that SHIB Super Store, a regular canine coin burner, has been added to the Amazon affiliate program. From now on, the shop intends to use from 1 to 20% of profits from it to buy SHIB, which will be burned every Sunday. At the moment, the total amount of tokens burned by the project stands at 2,036,128,785 SHIB. To reach such an impressive result, SHIB Super Store used part of its income from advertising in games, selling SHIB-branded merch and a SHIB-themed YouTube channel.
