Logan County, IL

ISP responding to vehicle fire on I-55

 4 days ago

UPDATE (4:27PM) —

All lanes are back open.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 9 troopers are responding to a crash and vehicle fire on I-55 southbound at mile marker 117, between Broadwell and Elkhart.

They said traffic is down to one lane.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling through the area.

Updates will be posted when they become available.

