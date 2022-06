Sean Connery may have been the first actor to portray the iconic character of James Bond, but he won his only Academy Award for his betrayal of Irish-American police officer Jimmy Malone in “The Untouchables.” Set in 1930s Chicago, the film tells the story of a group of men, including Malone, who won’t be swayed or bribed by fear or money in their pursuit of taking down Al Capone. Al Capone had built an empire by bootlegging alcohol during the prohibition and ruled over Chicago— even the best efforts to take him down failed because of the power he had over the police force.

