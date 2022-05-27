Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Addresses Original Series Length Plans

Birdgirl is coming back for Season 2 and people are excited. adult swim sent out a press release and poster for the new salvo of episodes. Now that the Birdteam has been assembled, the task of keeping Sebben & Sebben afloat begins anew. The poster for this Season shows off all of the team in their uniforms (and that June 19th release date!) It goes to show that while Judy is still the star, everyone is going to have a bit of the spotlight this time around. (A good thing as her supporting cast was hysterical in Season 1.) The trailer shows off even more of the madness as the company is branching out to make even more products. Birdgirl is also having more trouble juggling her hero responsibilities with running the company. If you enjoyed Season 1, there's a lot to love here in the new clip. You can check that out for yourself down below.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO