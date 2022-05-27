Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Addresses Original Series Length Plans

In a very surprising move, Paramount+ has announced that starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 1, the streaming platform will debut all four seasons of the Jackass spinoff series Wildboyz. The nature-themed show that starred Chris Pontius and Steve-O, with guest appearances by Johnny Knoxville on occasion, has previously not streamed anywhere since it went off the air in 2006. This was previously the case for the flagship Jackass as well though, which had originally never been on any streaming platform until it also premiered on Paramount+ earlier this year. Now with all three seasons of Jackass streaming, and all four seasons of Wildboyz arriving this week, the entire franchise is almost available in full (the Bam Margera-centric Viva La Bam does not currently have a streaming home).
Comments / 0