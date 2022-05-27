Decatur Police remind community about illegal vehicles within the city
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are sending a “friendly reminder” about some vehicles that are not allowed in certain parts of the city.
In a social media post , officers said it is illegal to operate the following vehicles in parks or on city streets & sidewalks:
- Dirt bikes
- UTVs
- ATVs
- Golf carts
- Mini-bikes
Officers issued this warning because they said the vehicles “pose a threat to operators, pedestrians and other motorists.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 6