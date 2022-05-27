Decatur Police remind community about illegal vehicles within the city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are sending a “friendly reminder” about some vehicles that are not allowed in certain parts of the city.

In a social media post , officers said it is illegal to operate the following vehicles in parks or on city streets & sidewalks:

Dirt bikes

UTVs

ATVs

Golf carts

Mini-bikes

Officers issued this warning because they said the vehicles “pose a threat to operators, pedestrians and other motorists.”

