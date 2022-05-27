ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Police remind community about illegal vehicles within the city

 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are sending a “friendly reminder” about some vehicles that are not allowed in certain parts of the city.

In a social media post , officers said it is illegal to operate the following vehicles in parks or on city streets & sidewalks:

  • Dirt bikes
  • UTVs
  • ATVs
  • Golf carts
  • Mini-bikes

Officers issued this warning because they said the vehicles “pose a threat to operators, pedestrians and other motorists.”

Guest
4d ago

Then why when I called the police about some teenagers riding dirt bikes in my yard and all up and down the street they told me there is nothing they can do about it. Not to mention they spun out in the yard throwing dirt on my car?

Jmart 67
4d ago

I wish the city would allow golf carts.. No, they shouldn't be on the main streets and highways... I see nothing wrong in people's neighborhoods.... It would actually help the golf cart businesses... Headlights taillights, turn signals,,,, street legal.. I know the city depends on all the gas tax money.. Senator Biden is pushing the EV down our throats, why not a golf cart....lol

