Uvalde, TX

Watch replay: Gov. Greg Abbott gives update on Uvalde shooting

 4 days ago
At least 19 students and two adults died in a shooting at a South Texas elementary school Tuesday. Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to give an update at 3:30 p.m.

The gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire with a handgun and possibly a rifle before officers reportedly killed the 18-year-old. The gunman traveled between two classrooms connected by a shared bathroom for 77 minutes while students and teachers were calling 911 for help, according to a timeline released by officials Friday.

Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety described the scene inside the school in a contentious press conference. DPS Director Steve McCraw told reporters that although 19 officers were outside the classroom while the shooter was locked inside, they were stopped from trying to break through the locked door by an incident commander who believed no more lives were at risk.

'It was the wrong decision':Officers didn't enter Uvalde classroom as kids kept calling 911

This marks the deadliest school shooting in the state's history and the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Uvalde is a city of about 16,000 people about 85 miles west of San Antonio

You can watch a livestream of the press conference below

How you can help:Blood drives, GoFundMe page set up for victims of Texas school shooting.

'The state are grieving for the victims':Horror at Uvalde school is another chapter in the long legacy of Texas mass shootings

