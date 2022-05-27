Is it better to buy or rent now in metro Boston?

BOSTON - JetBlue is delaying the launch of its transatlantic service between Logan Airport and London because the planes it ordered for the new routes won't be ready in time.Flights from Boston to London Gatwick Airport were supposed to start July 19; the revised date is August 4. And the first flight to Heathrow Airport from Logan was expected to be on August 22, but it will now be September 20.JetBlue is blaming the hold-up on "unexpected production delays" from plane manufacturer Airbus."Two aircraft scheduled for delivery this summer – which offer greater range than standard A321 aircraft in JetBlue's fleet – are on order specifically to operate transatlantic routes from Boston, and JetBlue was recently notified by Airbus that their delivery will be delayed," JetBlue said in a statement.The long-range, single-aisle aircraft offers 114 "core seats" and 24 "Mint" suites. Any affected travelers will be rebooked with connections through New York's JFK Airport, or offered refunds.JetBlue says once service from Boston to London does get off the ground, it will be the only airline flying between New England and London's two busiest airports.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO