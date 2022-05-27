Hays hires former Westlake volleyball coach Marci Laracuente

A month after stepping down as Westlake’s volleyball coach, Marci Laracuente has taken over the Hays volleyball program.

Laracuente replaces Ashley Davis, who took the job at College Station High School after three seasons as the Hays head coach.

“I am looking forward to building on the success and tradition that Hays has had in the past,” Laracuente said in a tweet sent out by the Hays volleyball team.

Laracuente, a former all-conference player at Texas Woman’s University, went 111-50 in her four-year tenure as Westlake’s head coach, including a 54-10 mark in district play. In a coaching career that spans two decades and 16 years as a head coach, Laracuente has 370 wins.

Hays, which has long competed against Westlake in a Class 6A district, will drop to Class 5A next season after the UIL’s biennial realignment was announced in February. The Hawks will compete in District 25-5A, which also has Lehman, Lockhart, Cedar Park, Leander, Glenn, Rouse and Liberty Hill. Hays has traditionally been competitive in volleyball, with just two losing seasons from 2008 to 2020, but the Hawks went 22-43 over the past two seasons while missing the playoffs both years.

The hiring of Laracuente continued a reshuffling of volleyball coaches on the southwest side of Austin. Bowie’s Miguel Saenz replaced Laracuente at Westlake earlier this month, and Bowie has not yet announced its new volleyball coach. Johnson, the Hays school district campus that will moves up from Class 5A and into Westlake’s District 26-6A next season, recently announced the hiring of Thomas Kane, a longtime coach in the area who previously led the programs at Austin High and St. Michael’s. Kane most recently worked as an assistant to his brother, Michael Kane, at Dripping Springs.

Next season, Johnson will face off against his brother since Johnson will compete in the same district with Dripping Springs.