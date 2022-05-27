ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Don’t miss out on tickets to see Carrie Underwood at Chase Center

By Mariana Best
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The eight-time Grammy award winner announced a 43-date tour with a stop in San Francisco on Nov....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Posts Rare Photo of Her Sons as Las Vegas ‘Reflection’ Shows Come to an End

Carrie Underwood ended her Las Vegas residency recently and posted a few photos on Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion. One of those photos was a rare one featuring her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. Her oldest, Isaiah, turned 7 this February, while Jacob turned 3 a month before. In the photo, the two-sport slick-looking jackets bearing their mother’s name, with the words “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” embroidered below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood turns heads with latex dress in backstage photos

Country music may be Carrie Underwood's roots but she took a walk on the wild side recently for a star-studded performance with rocker, Axl Rose. The singer and the Guns N' Roses frontman wowed the crowds at Stagecoach for a high energy performance, and Carrie then shared a snapshot from their interaction backstage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jesus
Person
Jimmie Allen
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Speaks Out About Realities of Nashville Music Industry

Just because Allie Colleen shares the same last name as Garth Brooks doesn’t mean the country star’s daughter had an easy time getting into the Nashville music scene. Like any other hopeful musician with a dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry, she had to work hard to land herself on the right stages until she finally caught the attention of the right people.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Center#Stubhub#Grammy Awards#Into The Music#Denim Rhinestones#Hitmaker
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough wows fans in mesmerising dress that will leave you stunned

Julianne Hough knows how to turn heads when it comes to her fashion, and during the week, she wowed when she attended the opening night of Broadway show POTUS. The former Dancing with the Stars professional stole the show when she arrived in a form-flattering yellow dress that was bright enough to make the sun envious. The outfit chimed in with her usual daring sense of style with the short-sleeved frock featuring a cut-out section on her shoulders and just underneath her toned midriff.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit

Carrie Underwood has been constantly chugging over the past few months and is finally taking some time off to relax and revitalize. The singer shared a snapshot of herself, giving fans a peek into her weekend plans, revealing she was just at home lounging by the pool. VIDEO: Carrie Underwood...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy