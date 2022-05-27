Kline resigns amid successful recall petition

Tyler Kline has submitted his resignation from the Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council, effective immediately.

His resignation letter, dated May 27, addressed his three fellow councilmembers, Mayor Bill Blonigan and new city manager Tim Sandvik, who began work at City Hall one day before.

“All, I am writing to announce my resignation from the city council effective immediately,” Kline wrote. “This was not an easy decision to make, but the right one for me and my family.”

Earlier this year, Kline was charged in a drunken-driving incident in the northwest suburbs in which he repeatedly refused to comply with officers and damaged Robbinsdale Police Department squad cars.

Kline had been given a ten-day period to resign following a successful 730-signature recall petition submitted to the city May 20. Per city charter, the petition had required signatures from a quarter of the number of eligible voters that Ward 1 had in the last election. If he had chosen not to resign, he would have been subject to a special election to reclaim his seat in November.

A petition organizer reports that the seat is expected to remain vacant until November.

Separately, a felony conviction would also have been grounds for Kline's removal from the council. Kline’s trial had not yet taken place, though he had been charged with a felony.

In his resignation letter, Kline continued: “The past year and a half on the council has been very rewarding. I’ve enjoyed working with you and serving the community. I have regrets about why I am resigning, but my past mistakes won’t keep me from being my best. I wish you and the city future success. I love Robbinsdale and have confidence that you will continue to make this a place we can be proud to call home.”

The Robbinsdale City Council had also agreed to censure Kline May 17. He was removed from three duties given to him in his capacity as a councilmember: his appointment as a delegate of the League of Minnesota Cities, and his role representing Robbinsdale on the School District 281 Government Advisory Committee and the Bottineau Community Works Steering Committee.