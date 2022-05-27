Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If heading outdoors, consider dressing for suddenly cooler weather this evening. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Southern Fairfield A COLD FRONT WITH GUSTY WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL MOVE ACROSS THE NORTH SHORE OF LONG ISLAND AND FAR WESTERN CONNECTICUT INTO ADJACENT PARTS OF NEW YORK CITY, THE LOWER HUDSON VALLEY, AND PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY THROUGH 915 PM EDT At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a frontal boundary along a line extending from a line extending from near Danbury to near Harrison to City Island to Sands Point to Oyster Bay. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Rapidly falling temperatures and winds up to 30 mph closer to the coastline. SOURCE...Surface observations and radar indicated. IMPACT...Much cooler air, with temperatures rapidly falling through the 70s into the 60s after late day temperatures still in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The cold front will be near Port Washington and City Island around 750 PM EDT. Co-Op City and Harrison around 755 PM EDT. White Plains around 800 PM EDT. Great Neck around 805 PM EDT. Tarrytown and the Throgs Neck Bridge around 815 PM EDT. Mott Haven and Dobbs Ferry around 825 PM EDT. Laguardia Airport and Orangeburg around 835 PM EDT. Yonkers and Tappan around 840 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO