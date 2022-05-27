ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickapoo standout Zaide Lowery transferring to La Lumiere in Indiana

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

Springfield's top basketball prospect is transferring out of the state and won't play for Kickapoo his senior year.

Zaide Lowery, a 6-foot-4 guard committed to Marquette, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to La Lumiere in LaPorte, Indiana.

Lowery is a four-star Class of 2022 prospect and has been regarded as a Top 100 prospect in the upcoming senior class.

Lowery leaves a Kickapoo team that is expected to contend for a state title this upcoming season. The Springfield Public Schools program fell in the district championship this past season to eventual state runner-up Nixa. Kickapoo brings most of its team back this upcoming season but will have to contend without its best player.

Lowery averaged 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and three assists per game this past season. He was a 55 percent shooter including 38 percent from deep. He was a key role player in 2020-21 which helped Kickapoo win a state championship behind the likes of Anton Brookshire, Trevon Brazile and Isaac Haney.

La Lumiere is regarded as one of the best high school basketball programs in the country and has appeared at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in the past. The school has produced NBA players including Warriors guard Jordan Poole, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Kickapoo standout Zaide Lowery transferring to La Lumiere in Indiana

KTLO

Earthquake reported in northern Marion County

A minor earthquake has been reported in northern Marion County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 6.9 miles southwest of Pontiac, Missouri Wednesday morning at 2:20. The location is 19.1 miles west-northwest of Mountain Home, 27.4 miles east-northeast of Harrison and 31.8 miles east-southeast of Branson.
