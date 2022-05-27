ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming unveils mental health public awareness campaign

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ve17q_0fsltb1n00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – With warming temperatures arriving and Wyoming State Park usage increasing, the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention is making sure Wyoming State Park users know how to reach out for mental health support, if needed.

A public messaging campaign, “You Matter” has been launched in Wyoming State Parks, featuring information on how to reach out for help via phone (1-800-273-TALK) or text  (741741). The numbers connect to a statewide hotline.

The campaign includes informational posters that have been distributed at Wyoming state parks and historic sites through a partnership with Wyoming State Parks and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The mental health benefits of spending time outdoors are well documented, as are the mental health benefits of exercise. The public education effort is one way of elevating park visitors’ awareness about the importance of self care, along with resources about how to seek assistance.

“More can be done and we are actively engaged in this area, but I’m glad to see this effort underway,” Governor Gordon said. “It’s my goal for this partnership to highlight how our state parks can be used to support the mental health and wellbeing of our citizens, and to provide another avenue to let visitors know that assistance is available. Wyoming is a beautiful state and getting outdoors can be an important way to find comfort.”

“We are proud to partner with a great team and we know that the program will be successful in raising awareness,” said Darin Westby, Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.

Wyoming is one of 35 states taking part in the Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention ,  a partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs to develop and implement state-wide suicide prevention best practices for service members, veterans, and their families.

More information on community-based suicide prevention resources in Wyoming can be found here .

The post Wyoming unveils mental health public awareness campaign appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat

Nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from Idaho’s 6,000 registered charitable nonprofit organizations will have the chance to learn from Idaho State University College of Education professor Dr. Rob Lion and his wife, Angie Lion, about leadership, management and organization development at this year’s Idaho Nonprofit Leadership Retreat hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center June 1-3. The post ISU professor selected to facilitate statewide Idaho nonprofit leadership retreat appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Health
KIFI Local News 8

IDL offers 2 scholarships to community foresters for 2022 Municipal Foresters Institute

The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Community Forestry Program is offering up to two scholarships to municipal arborist staff to attend the national 2022 Municipal Forestry Institute (MFI), which is a week-long, intensive, high-level leadership and education training program. The post IDL offers 2 scholarships to community foresters for 2022 Municipal Foresters Institute appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Wyoming State Parks
KIFI Local News 8

Wildland firefighter and rappel training

Some of the best firefighters in the country came to train with the Heli-Rappellers in the Salmon-Challis National Forest this May. Once they learn the ropes, they one day may drop into remote areas and quench the blaze before it spreads. The post Wildland firefighter and rappel training appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy