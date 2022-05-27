NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Glance

Courtney Banghart and the UNC Women’s basketball program have added to their staff this offseason. On Tuesday, the program announced that Jessika Carrington has been hired as Assistant to the Athletic Director/Director of Operations. She joins the program after spending the past nine years working with the Pac-12 conference for women’s basketball. After graduating from Oklahoma, Carrington worked with the women’s basketball program there for a few years including being a team manager for four years. She then went over to the Pac-12 spending four years as administrative assistant to the USC head coach. Carrington has held the role of Director of...

