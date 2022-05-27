ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott providing update from Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to hold a press conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to support the Uvalde community following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

The governor will be joined by local officials and state agency representatives.

DPS director: Officers made ‘wrong decision’ for waiting to breach Uvalde classroom

The briefing comes after public safety officials gave an update Friday morning, which revealed responding officers made no attempts to breach a classroom to rescue the children inside from an active shooter for about an hour, because it was believed the incident had turned into a barricaded subject call.

The shooter, an 18-year-old shooter from Uvalde , killed 19 children and two teachers when he entered Robb Elementary School through a propped open door Tuesday morning. The gunman was carrying a rifle and a backpack of ammunition.

Although Abbott said Wednesday the shooter encountered a Uvalde CISD officer as he was entering the school, Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Victor Escalon clarified Thursday the gunman did not come across a school officer before he walked “unobstructed” through a door that appeared to be unlocked.

Queen City News will livestream the governor’s briefing in this story at 4:30 p.m.

