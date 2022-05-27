Construction "quicksand" pulls drivers in daily

Construction season in Michigan is a notorious headache for everyone. This year, however, there's a stretch of road people seem to be willing to take their chances on.

“The construction sand is like quicksand. There’s no making it through,” said Carly Garmyn, stylist, Philip Anthony Salon.

Lake Eastbrook Blvd. is under construction. That's obvious. The message some people seem to be missing is that you can't get through. It's open to businesses only.

“We’ve seen a lot of SUVs and vehicles, families, pouring out of the vehicles when they get stuck.” Garmyn said.

Right in the thick of things is Philip Anthony Salon. The stylists there have seen dozens of days ruined by cars stuck in the mud.

“With a lot of no through roads, you can still get through…but there’s no outlet here. That’s what I think is being ignored,” Garmyn said.

If one person had gotten stuck, that's different. This is a reoccurring, chronic problem.

“We come to work every day and wonder how many people are going to get stuck in the construction zone,” stylist Tonya Moroney said.

It's not a question of "if" someone will get stuck. It's a question of "when." Construction workers park their heavy machinery to block the road, but when they are working, they need to move.

“I think one week we counted, we had more than ten,” Moroney said.

There are clear signs posted, but courageous drivers still make the attempt to drive through, only to find out they won't be able to make it after it's too late.

The people who work at Philip Anthony have seen it happen too many times to ignore, which is why they're hoping to help people by giving them a warning.

“Don’t go through!” Moroney said.

