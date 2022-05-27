Pittsfield man found guilty in 2018 shooting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has been found guilty of a shooting in 2018 at the Ashley Reservoir that wounded 19-year-old Nicholas Carnevale of Cheshire.

Two men found guilty in 2018 Berkshire County shooting incident

Following a three-week trial, a jury at the Berkshire Superior Court found 27-year-old Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez of Pittsfield guilty for shooting Carnevale on August 21, 2018. Delvalle-Rodriguez and other suspects pulled Carnevale from a vehicle, assaulted him, and then shot him in the head.

He has been found guilty on the following charges:

  • Armed assault with intent to murder
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury
  • Two counts of armed kidnapping
  • Two counts of assault and battery
  • Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

“I thank the jurors for their careful deliberation, the State Police for an exhaustive investigation, and the trial team for supporting the victims and for skillfully presenting the evidence that ultimately resulted in these convictions,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I am relieved for the Carnevale family, who endured a court process that was significantly extended due to the COVID-19 court shutdowns with grace and continue to support Nick’s recovery. I hope these just convictions support Nick in his healing from the pain these defendants inflicted upon him.”

His sentencing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Kevin Nieves, 22, and Daquan Douglas, 28, both from Pittsfield, were also found guilty in March for the shooting. Christopher Frazier, 22, of Pittsfield was acquitted of similar charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

JAY
4d ago

I think that whomever is responsible for writing this article,should apologize to the family very promptly and also swiftly,and also swiftly take this article down and re-write it for claiming that someone had lost their life which isn’t the case,this among many other articles in this app are usually either somewhat inaccurate or the spelling,wording,punctuation and all sorts of other typos are a daily occurrence…

