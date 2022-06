CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 3,000 applications for nonpublic school vouchers have been approved in West Virginia and more are being reviewed, officials said. The state Treasurer's Office had approved 3,010 applications as of Friday and had another 469 applications that were still under review, agency spokesman Jared Hunt told the Charleston Gazette-Mail in an email.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO