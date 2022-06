Hammond, LA – On May 21, 2022, the Hammond Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Cypress Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, it was determined the shooting occurred at a residence in that same block. HPD officers learned Keith Landry, 44 years old of Hammond, got into an argument with his family, pulled out a gun, and shot one round into the floor inside of his house.

