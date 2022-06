VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia’s COVID-19 cases keep climbing. Just one metric from the Virginia Department of Health and the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute shows every health district in the Commonwealth is in the middle of a "growth" or "surge" trajectory. This means there is no longer an area in Virginia, from a health district standpoint, where the trajectory is considered "declining."

