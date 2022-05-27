ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers explore financial barriers for those with disabilities, long COVID

By Basil John
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpp22_0fslqogH00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers want to understand how disability, including contracting long COVID, is impacting Americans’ financial lives. In 2021, the bureau of labor statistics reported 1.2 million more Americans identified having a disability.

“As many as 7 million Americans are now dealing with long COVID and a lot of uncertainty about their future,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) said.

Beatty blames the pandemic and worries about the potential for financial hardship.

“Employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, affordable and accessible housing and beyond,” Beatty said.

Health and Human Services says COVID has led to impairment that can sometimes make it difficult to work.

“For too long the status quo has really failed the disability community,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said.
Pressley wants to remove the financial barriers she says her own constituents are facing because of long COVID.

“What barriers do they face as a result of long term symptoms?” Pressley asked.

“Employers haven’t or won’t make certain adjustments requested or because some individuals may not be able to continue their positions due to their illness,” Century Foundation Fellow, Vilissa Thompson, said.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) said it’s an example of the wide-ranging financial challenges the disabled often face.

“There’s some folks in this world who can snap their fingers and acquire capital at almost zero rates at unbelievable terms, and then there’s other who struggle to access even one cent,” Gonzalez said.

Lawmakers agree cooperation with the private sector could help secure jobs for those with disabilities and help bridge the economic gap.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

We should stop blaming workers for the Great Resignation–and start looking at the jobs they’re leaving

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two years into the pandemic, anxieties about the labor market persist. America is facing a labor crisis–and there is a multitude of opinions as to the cause: Is it employee burnout or difficulty stemming from unreliable child care?
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Person
Anthony Gonzalez
Essence

Report: ‘Slacksplaining’ Is Costing People Their Jobs

Slack is a tool that's supposed to make communicating at work more efficient. A new study, however, is saying it's making things harder for workers. Many of us have been working from home for the last two years and have learned to virtually communicate in lieu of in-person interaction. Through tools like Slack, concise messages can quickly be sent to colleagues thus helping to keep email inboxes clearer.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disability#Nexstar#Americans#Health And Human Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy