Former KC area high school coach faces multiple sex crime charges with student

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A former football coach/paraprofessional with Pleasant Hill High School is facing multiple charges for alleged sexual acts with a student.

Justin Everett Kerscher, 29, of Kansas City, was charged this week in Cass County with multiple counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, multiple counts with having sexual contact with a student, multiple counts of attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor and second-degree sexual trafficking of a child.

According to court records, the victim stated having multiple incidents of sexual contact with Kerscher occurring from November 2021 through the beginning of May 2022.

The victim stated the two had shared multiple nude photos with each other on social media.

Kerscher was put on leave from the school on May 5 and was told not to contact any staff or students. Court records say when he left the high school he contacted the victim to delete him from Snapchat.

The victim said she would send Kerscher inappropriate videos of herself and said it made her feel uncomfortable, but she did it because she was scared he was going to be mad at her.

The victim also stated Kerscher told her he was going to move to Pleasant Hill so she could stay with him, which she stated scared her and that she wasn’t going to stay with him, court records say. The victim stated she felt like Kerscher started to control all her thoughts, feelings and anything she did she felt like she had to agree to things to make him stop talking about it because if she said no, he would keep asking her until she agreed.

Court records also state the suspect stayed at the victim’s house when her parents were out of town, hiding his vehicle.

The victim said even after all these events he would still high five her in the hallway at school and would grab her hand in front of multiple people.

Kerscher is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The Pleasant Hill School District released the following statement:

“The Pleasant Hill R-III School District took immediate action once we became aware of the allegations. The district is fully cooperating with the investigating entities and the local law enforcement. The Pleasant Hill R-III School District will continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Additional information cannot be shared; however, we can assure you that the staff member in question is no longer employed by the district. The safety and security of our students continues to be our greatest priority.”

