PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Float, an annual summer celebration on the Willamette River in Portland, is back this July for its tenth and final year. Willie Levenson is the ringleader of the Human Access Project and is behind The Big Float. He says he’s ending the event because it has served its purpose – to change Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River. He says it’s evident by the 20,000 people who have jumped into the river during the past nine events.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO